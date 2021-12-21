Santa Claus hopped out of a bright red SUV and strode with purpose toward a home in a sleepy quiet suburb Tuesday morning. When Christina Tate, the homeowner and a detective with the Victoria Police Department, answered the door to greet the jolly man dressed all in red with a big, fake white beard, she was shocked at what she saw.
Parked in front of Tate’s yard was a giant-sized moving truck filled to the brim with new furniture. A crew of movers and some VPD officers unloaded mattresses, bed frames, end tables, rugs and more into Tate’s home to her complete shock. The furniture giveaway was such a surprise that the movers had to pause halfway through and leave items like a dining table, chairs and a sectional sofa on the truck to figure out the logistics of getting the new furniture into the home and the old out.
“This is not what I was expecting!” Tate said upon being greeted by Santa, a moving truck and a small crowd of supporters there to bear witness to the good deed.
Santa Claus came early to one Victoria family this year, but instead of a sleigh full of toys and games he had a truck full of furniture.
Kamin Furniture donated a household-worth of furniture to Tate and her family, said owner Buddy Kamin, who dressed up as Santa Claus for the occasion. The furniture giveaway is a yearly tradition, he said, and he always aims to gift the furniture to a first responder or veteran.
Tate, who was nominated for the giveaway by Victoria police chief Roberto Arredondo, is a single mother of three children, she said.
“I feel very blessed,” Tate said. “I have three kids, and, especially with young boys, it’s hard to keep nice things so we don’t typically have them. We just get what we need and that’s it.”
Tate has been raising her three children — aged 7, 9 and 16 — alone since her husband, Brian Tate, died in 2016 in an accident when he struck downed, live power lines.
The surprise was accomplished through the use of “contractors” coming in to Tate’s home to repair a tub and sink in her bathroom, said Eline Moya, Victoria Police Department captain of investigations. The contractors did replace Tate’s sink, but they also served as spies that scoped out the home and figured out the size of the home and what they could fit into it.
“They were able to get into the house and make notes of what she needed,” Kamin said.
Tate’s three children were staying with their grandparents in San Antonio at the time of the furniture delivery, and she said she’s planning on keeping it a secret until they return home after the holidays.
“I think they’re going to be just as shocked as I am,” she said.
Kamin has been doing these giveaways for 40 years, he said, and believes veterans and first responders are among the most deserving people for it.
“I always am very particular with who I want, because I want to be able to walk away knowing I made a difference in someone’s life,” he said.
The price of the furniture doesn’t matter to Kamin, who said their only concern is what the homeowner needs. From there, the store just “starts grabbing stuff” that they need.
Tate was nominated for the giveaway because the police department recognized that she needed help, Arredondo said.
“She’s had a hard time,” he said. “She does a fantastic job maintaining her life and her children’s life and her household. But she could use a little help, and the Kamins and the community were willing to step up a little bit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.