Elizabeth Drane, a junior at Industrial High School and Girl Scout, died in the early morning hours Saturday, her mother confirmed Sunday night.
Drane died at 3:43 a.m. Saturday, Laurie Drane, her mother, said. The cause of her death is unknown.
Drane became known around Victoria for her Riverside Bark initiative. Riverside Bark would be a dog park in Riverside Park that Drane was working to establish for her Girl Scout Gold Award project.
Victoria’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan, approved in November, identified an ideal location for the dog park across from The PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar.
People have talked about the need for a dog park in the city for years, Drane said in October. She had wished there was some place like that where she could take her dogs.
“I thought, if they’re gonna wait so long to do it, and I want it this bad, somebody’s got to step up and do it, so why not me,” Drane said.
To help raise funds for the dog park, Drane intended to host a brick sale where pet owners can purchase a brick in memory or honor of their pets, which will then be used to build a pathway through the park.
Drane’s puppy, Bosco, died from parvovirus. She was dedicating her Gold Award project to his memory, she said in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.