A Victoria home was destroyed by a fire just after midnight Monday, officials said.
The double-wide mobile home, located in the 3500 block of Brayer Road, off of U.S. 87 southwest of Victoria, was a "total loss," said Lt. Marshall Frazier, of the Victoria County Fire Marshal's Office.
A family of four was inside the home at the time of the fire and were not injured, Frazier said.
"The homeowner said he awoke around midnight to the sound of the smoke alarms and was able to get his family together and got out of the house before it started coming down," he said.
The land the home is on is registered to Russel and Kristin Richter, according to the Victoria County Central Appraisal District. Attempts to reach the family on Monday were unsuccessful.
The fire entered the home's attic from the outside, Frazier said.
"It basically ran the attic and completely destroyed the roof, so the roof collapsed into the house," he said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but "I can say it was accidental," Frazier said.
The family's dachshund was thought to have died in the fire, but crawled out of the home's remains hours after fire crews arrived, Frazier said.
"It was hiding somewhere, and I guess when it started getting cold, with everything being wet, it crawled out," he said.
The fire was reported at 12:06 a.m. Monday, Frazier said. The fire was mostly extinguished around 1:10 a.m. The fire crew fought hot spots and investigated the fire until around 4 a.m.
Frazier said the family was connected with the American Red Cross, which will help them with resources, if needed.
