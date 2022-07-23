The Victoria Housing Authority has appointed a new interim executive director while the organization begins a search for a permanent hire.
Authority Deputy Director Arelecia "Dee" Ross was appointed as interim executive director last week by the authority's board, replacing Director Brandy Hilbrich.
"The board has decided we're going a different direction and taking a different approach to leadership," Authority Board Chair Raquel Garza said. "There is no scandal, just a change in direction.'
Ross has been with the housing authority for six years and will fill the position until a permanent director is found, Garza said.
"We're going to improve our infrastructure and have greater collaboration between the housing authority and the city," she said.
The authority has hired an outside consultant for the search and hopes to have a permanent hire in the near future, Garza said.
Once the director is in place, Garza hopes to share some of the positive work the authority will be doing in the community, she said.
Garza declined to comment on Hilbrich's departure.
