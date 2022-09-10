A short-haired man robbed Regal Jewelers in the Victoria Mall late Saturday afternoon, police said.
The man, who was wearing a medical mask and glasses along with a red-and-white striped shirt and khaki shorts, stole jewelry after it was pulled from the display case. He then ran out of the mall.
The man walked into the store and asked an employee to see a display of bracelets, according to a Victoria Police Department news release.
Once out for viewing, he grabbed several pieces of jewelry and ran from the store, then through the food court mall exit and into a four-door black vehicle.
Further details could not be provided, police spokesperson David Brogger said.
The Advocate reached out to the jewelry but a representative there said they could not comment.
If anyone has information about the robbery, they should contact Detective Brian Fulton at 361-385-3754 or Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.