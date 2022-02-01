A Victoria man has been charged with arson after setting fire to his home, according to the Victoria Fire Marshal's Office.
The Victoria Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of Loma Vista Avenue at about 9:42 a.m. Monday, according to a news release. Upon arrival, investigators observed a collapsed structure fully engulfed in flames.
A man identified as Robert Fagan, 36, of Victoria, was getting out of a van parked in the home's driveway.
After a preliminary investigation, investigators determined that Fagan lived at the home and the fire had been intentionally set, according to the news release.
The structure was empty at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
