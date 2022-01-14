A 65-year-old Victoria man on Thursday was killed after he drove the wrong way on a Victoria County highway, causing a head-on crash, authorities said.
The man was identified as Arnold Sanchez by authorities. He was pronounced dead at the location of the crash by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Mary Ann Rivera.
At about 7:46 p.m., a northbound 2000 GMC SUV driven by Sanchez on U.S. 87 near the unincorporated community of Guadalupe was traveling on the wrong part of the divided highway, said Sgt. Ruban San Miguel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The other vehicle, a 2019 Toyota car, was traveling south when it struck the front-left bumper of the SUV. Kaylee Ann McCaskill, 17, of Port Lavaca, was driving the car, and Christine Saenz, 37, was sitting in the front passenger's seat. Two children — ages 7 and 6 — were sitting in the back seat.
Saenz, McCaskill and the two children, who were not identified because of their ages, were taken to Citizens Medical Center with injuries authorities said were not life-threatening.
The northbound portion of the highway was closed for about three hours as authorities worked the scene.
San Miguel said an investigation into the crash was ongoing as of Friday.
“We have speculations right now (about why Sanchez was driving on the wrong side of the road),” he said. “It is all part of an investigation right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.