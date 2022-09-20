The Victoria Medical Center will hold a ground breaking ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Monday on the future Victoria Medical Building No. 4, 6404 Nursery Drive.
“It’s exciting to witness the expansion of Victoria’s healthcare, especially along the growing northwest region,” said Dr. Dharmendra Verma, developing partner for Victoria Medical Center, in a news release. “These new facilities reduce the need for patients to travel far and wide for their healthcare-related services. Victoria has qualified, trusted healthcare professionals, and we are honored to serve them.”
The 14,000-square-foot building is expected to be the future home of multiple primary care physicians, an orthopedic center, a podiatry center and the second location of Paravida Health and Wellness, Verma said.
Light refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be offered prior to the ceremony, according to the news release.