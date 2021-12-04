One of Victoria’s native sons is being recognized as one of 25 of Modern Healthcare’s top diversity leaders.
Pete Delgado, 69, the president and CEO of the Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System in Salinas, Calif., is being recognized for making “diversity, equity and inclusion key priorities for the organization,” according to Modern Healthcare. Delgado graduated from Stroman High School in 1971.
Access to health care in Salinas, which has a 79% Hispanic population, was a major problem to address, Delgado said.
One of the ways he addressed it was by massively increasing the number of physicians in his clinic, Delgado said. Under his watch doctors increased from just four to over 160.
Delgado also relieved doctors of administrative responsibilities, he said.
“We took all the administrative responsibilities off their back and just asked them to do what they know best,” Delgado said.
The move increased their ability to see patients, he said. Previously they could see 20,000 patients in a year and now they see over 550,000.
Delgado also expanded clinic services in underserved areas and implemented a mobile van that goes out to see patients.
“We have a mobile van that goes to areas that are underserved by providers,” he said. “Many members of our community are scared to leave their area.”
Finally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of laying off 200 employees, Delgado placed those people and lent them out to the community, he said. Hospital staff worked with agriculture workers, the Salvation Army, food banks and more to instruct people how to stay safe from COVID-19.
