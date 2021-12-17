Victoria police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning.
About 1:39 a.m., police found Danielle Urias, of Victoria, at a roadway in Victoria with severe injuries after she had been apparently struck by a vehicle, police said. She later died from her injuries at 3:34 a.m.
No arrests had been made as of Friday evening. Police are asking people with information about the crash to contact law enforcement, said Lauren Meaux, a spokeswoman for the Victoria Police Department.
"Any witnesses or even someone who saw her earlier in the afternoon … We encourage those people to call the department," she said.
About 1:35 a.m., a passerby called authorities about an injured person partially in the roadway in the 5800 block of Dairy Road, a residential area in northern Victoria.
Meaux said emergency medical responders were called to the location, taking her to Detar Hospital Navarro.
Meaux did not provide a vehicle description or a description of damage the vehicle could have sustained from the crash, saying that is part of the ongoing investigation.
That block of Dairy Road has no sidewalks but is illuminated by street lights, Meaux said. Investigators are searching the area for any surveillance devices in the area that may help the investigation.
Anyone with information about Urias' death should contact Traffic Safety Investigator Officer Erickson at 361-485-3730. To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200, according to the department news release.
Urias is at least the second person killed in a hit-and-run crash in Victoria County so far this month. Last week, Jordan Sanchez, 17, of Victoria, was killed after being struck by a vehicle in the 4000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1686 in northeastern Victoria County about 4 miles from Telferner.
