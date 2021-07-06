The Victoria Police Department swore in five new officers on June 29.
Ever Sanchez, Paul Higdon, Aaron Baylor, Henry Ybarra and Sampson Holt were sworn in as new Victoria Police Department officers during a ceremony attended by Victoria Police Department officers and family members at the Victoria Community Center annex.
The new officers now need to complete a 16-week field training program alongside field training officers. After successfully completing that program, they will be able to patrol the city streets and respond to calls for service independently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.