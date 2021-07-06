Victoria Police Department

Ever Sanchez, Paul Higdon, Aaron Baylor, Henry Ybarra and Sampson Holt were recently sworn in as new Victoria Police Department officers. 

 Contributed Photo

The Victoria Police Department swore in five new officers on June 29. 

Ever Sanchez, Paul Higdon, Aaron Baylor, Henry Ybarra and Sampson Holt were sworn in as new Victoria Police Department officers during a ceremony attended by Victoria Police Department officers and family members at the Victoria Community Center annex. 

The new officers now need to complete a 16-week field training program alongside field training officers. After successfully completing that program, they will be able to patrol the city streets and respond to calls for service independently.

