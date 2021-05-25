Sheriff Justin Marr wants the community to be his “eyes and ears” for his deputies regarding human smuggling and trafficking enforcement in Victoria County.
“Residents who want to pitch in can make a big difference in the fight against human smuggling,” Marr said Tuesday. “We can’t be everywhere at once.”
On Tuesday, Victoria County officials made public a 24-7 hotline and online portal on the county’s website for residents to submit tips about human trafficking and smuggling in the county.
Residents are asked a series of questions about what they witnessed, descriptive information about vehicles and geographic information upon visiting the website. The hotline asks callers to leave a detailed message with this information after calling.
Residents can submit information anonymously if they chose to, Marr said. Unlike Crimestoppers, cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest will not be offered.
The submissions are sent to multiple enforcement divisions within the sheriff’s office, which will be looking for trends and tailoring patrols to focus on hot spots, Marr said.
The hotline and portal will also make it easier for deputies to follow up on tips. Calls made to dispatch about human smuggling or trafficking can be hard to follow because of the about hundred calls received by the sheriff’s office every day, Marr said.
However, the hotline is strictly for data collection by the sheriff’s office and is not meant to substitute calling 911, Marr said.
“Some examples would be if someone finds a substantial amount of trash on their property or they have noticed there is a convoy of pickups moving through their area every night,” Marr said. “People still need to call 911 if they see something happening in person or feel they are in danger.”
The announcement comes as sheriff’s office officials have reported an increase in pursuits and bailouts of immigrants suspected of being in the country illegally in the county. Last week, hundreds of Victoria county residents attended a town hall hosted by the sheriff’s office to voice their concerns.
Marr said the tip line was an idea he and County Judge Ben Zeller came up with to give residents a tool to help out.
“It is clear from the attendance of recent town halls that this is an issue on people’s minds,” Zeller said. “This tool gives them a seat at the table.”
Marr and Zeller said they were not aware of any other counties in Texas utilizing a similar tip system.
“To my knowledge, we are the first to do something like this — certainly in the region,” Zeller said. “It’ll be a great resource for residents concerned about illegal immigration who want to assist our local law enforcement with this problem.”
The hotline and online portal will operate at no cost to county residents, Zeller said.
