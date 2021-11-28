Outside, gray skies and chilly air ruled, but inside the Hilton Garden Inn’s ballroom, shoppers enjoyed the warmth, perusing booths filled with jewelry, clothing, essential oils and other hand crafted goods like windchimes. Others sat in the dining room enjoying a meal among friends, while others took the chance to warm their body with a nice drink.
“It was so much fun putting this together,” hotel sales coordinator Julie Briones, of Victoria, said. “So stressful, but so much fun.”
The Hilton Garden Inn in Victoria opened Sunday to those looking to buy some local goods, sip on tasty adult beverages and enjoy a warm brunch on a chilly overcast day.
The Holiday Sip & Shop, where shoppers perused craft goods while enjoying a drink in the hotel’s ballroom, was the first event of its type since April, Briones said, and featured more than two dozen local vendors.
When Briones reached out to vendors about setting up shop at the market, she was met with positive reactions.
“They were just so excited that we were doing it again,” she said. “It all came together so well.”
All told, 26 vendors set up shop in the ballroom with space for at least two-three more, Briones said.
Part of the appeal of the market for the vendors is networking and getting their locally-made products out there.
First time vendor Xochitl Alvarado, a teacher from Victoria, set up a booth where she could make custom printed T-shirts on site. She said she was doing great business just from people walking by and looking at her booth.
When asked if she expected to do as well as she was, she laughed and said, “No. It’s Victoria. It’s kind of hit or miss here, but people are loving it.”
Providing an indoor space in town for people to purchase local goods during the busy shopping period between Thanksgiving and Christmas was important, Briones said.
“Why not buy uniquely made gifts rather than spending so much on something that you’ll see 10 other people have?” she said.
Those unique local goods could range from handcrafted jewelry to decorative windchimes, which glass crafter Robert Franz, of Victoria, hand crafts from recycled bottles.
Markets like the Holiday Sip & Shop are where he sells the majority of his glassware, Franz said.
Shopping local was a big draw for shoppers like Treca Davis, an orthodontic assistant from Victoria, who said she regularly attends markets like this one. Davis’ hope is that the market continues to grow.
“I hope that this gets big like Houston’s Nutcracker Market or something like that,” Davis said. “I wanted to come support them for that.”
In 2019, the Nutcracker Market featured 270 vendors and 107,249 shoppers, according to their website.
A major driver for adding the “sip” to the “shop” was to provide the people of Victoria a new place to get brunch, Briones said.
“They can come in, get their mimosa, have a margarita and just kind of stroll through and buy what they want. They can sit down, have a bite if they wanted,” she said.
In addition to the bottomless mimosas, margaritas and bloody Marys, the hotel offered brunch items like breakfast quesadillas, a bloody Mary cheeseburger and chicken and waffles, Briones said.
The hotel is already looking forward to future markets, Briones said. The hotel hopes to host a wedding expo in February and another Sip & Shop event closer to the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.