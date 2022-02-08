A fire at Victoria Station Apartments damaged multiple units on Saturday. The fire also displaced more than a dozen households that were living there. Days later, here's what we know and don't know.
The damage is varied
One apartment unit was destroyed, and three sustained minor water and smoke damage, said Victoria Fire Marshal Tom Legler. Four had minor damage including standing water, and eight were classified as having major damage, which included collapsed ceilings.
The fire took just over an hour to fight
The fire was controlled within an hour and seven minutes, said Victoria Fire Department Capt. Dustin Ferguson.
The fire was reported at 4:12 p.m. Saturday, Legler said. Fire crews cleared the area more than five hours later at 9:22 p.m.
No people or pets were injured
No one was injured in the blaze, said Kim Ross, Victoria Station Apartments property manager. A cat was missing after the fire, and a dog was removed from one of the apartments. But the cat has since been found, and the dog is in good health, Ross said.
Affected residents are being assisted
The American Red Cross is helping the fire victims with expenses, said affected resident Eric Conger, 34.
Local hotels also are helping victims by providing flexible rates for temporary lodging, Conger said.
Apartment taking donations for victims
Victoria Station Apartments is taking donations to help the victims, Ross said. They have converted the complex's fitness facility into a donation center where members of the community can drop off items like clothing, food and toiletries.
The cause is unknown
The fire is still under investigation, and the cause is unknown, Legler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.