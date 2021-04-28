Victoria West High School students and staff honored founding Principal Debbie Crick with a plaque and photos, which will hang on campus.
“I will be watching over you,” Crick said to the crowd of about 50 staff and students during Wednesday’s dedication.
Crick left the district after a 32-year-long career. She currently works at Region 3 where she is the director for academics and curriculum. There she has a team that trains principals and other academic leaders.
During her 32 years at the Victoria school district, Crick taught at O’Connor Elementary School and led Hopkins Elementary School as principal for 11 years and Howell Middle School for six years. She ended her time at the district as the founding principal of West High School, where she worked for 10 years.
Victoria West and East high schools opened in 2010. The schools were constructed with a 2007 $141.2 million bond proposal.
Current West Principal Paul Fleener said Crick created at the high school a culture of success, which has carried on over the last academic year.
“She built a legacy of excellence,” he said.
Crick’s name was engraved on a plaque that reads “Founding principal 2010-2020. Building a Legacy of Excellence.”
During the Wednesday ceremony, Fleener and Parent Teacher Organization President Glen Dry thanked Crick for her years of service during the Wednesday.
“When this place was built, it was a building,” Fleener said. “You made it a school, and even more than that, you made it a home and a community for all the students that came through here.”
Dry grew up in Victoria and has known Crick almost his whole life, he said. Two of his children attended West High School.
“There are few people I believe that can accomplish and maintain and sustain what she did to help build the foundation for what we know as West High School,” he said.
Crick made the campuses what it is today, Dry said.
When Crick was told she was going to West high school, it was even less than a building, Crick said. At the time, it was under construction.
During her time as a principal, she got to see students work through challenges and walk the stage after overcoming their struggles.
“That is just worth a million dollars,” she said.
The campus became a home and more than a full time job for Crick. It’s where she overcame personal and professional challenges like the loss of her husband and mother, and the challenges Hurricane Harvey and COVID-19 brought to education.
“This is more than just a school,” she said. “It’s a family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.