Naomi Spearman says her husband was never the same after he came back home from World War II.
He didn’t tell many stories about his four years in the U.S. Navy, but W. W. Loyd, who died last year at 95, would occasionally talk about the deadly attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, she said.
“It was a tough war. It was something he didn’t like talking about,” said Spearman, a 91-year-old Victoria resident who was married to Loyd for more than 30 years. “His stories were very fascinating.”
Tuesday marked one of the first anniversaries of the attack that he was not alive for. Spearman said she spent the day recalling his stories.
That day in 1941, Spearman said Loyd was just months into his service with the U.S. Navy, serving aboard USS Neosho as a fireman. He was tasked with keeping the engines running.
That ship, which survived the Pearl Habor attacks, was a tanker filled with fuel. Spearman recalled Loyd talking about the ship being a “shot away from exploding” and killing all aboard.
“They would’ve been blown to Alaska,” she said. “It is a miracle they weren’t hit.”
Spearman said she visited Pearl Harbor in the 80s and “was shaken to her core” being there.
“It was a bittersweet feeling ... I felt sad but also very patriotic,” she said.
Loyd was present for the signing of the peace treaty that ended the war between the U.S. and Japan aboard the USS Missouri. He then came back home, later helping form and lead the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association.
During that time, he came to Victoria to talk about his experiences during the war. In his leadership position, he also corresponded with the former President George Bush Sr., who twice flew Loyd out to Pearl Harbor for memorial ceremonies marking the anniversary, Spearman said.
Spearman said her daughter, who cared for Loyd in his old age, traveled to Corpus Christi on Tuesday to attend a ceremony at the USS Lexington. She brought with her letters and correspondence between Bush and Loyd to have displayed at the museum.
“It feels good knowing those will always be there,” she said of her husband. “He was a great man.”
