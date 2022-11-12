There’s a reason the Victoria Ballet Theatre’s annual performance of “The Nutcracker” has persisted for 38 years.
From the moment the curtain rises, audiences of all ages, but especially kids, are enraptured by the magic onstage.
“The minute it starts, they go crazy,” said company Executive Director Brenda Serrata Tally in early November. “They ooh and aah. Their eyes open wide, and they viscerally feel everything.”
Since 1985, the ballet company has taken to the stage to bring to life the ballet, which features music by classical composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky. Although the ballet is a Christmas tradition across the U.S. and beyond, the production in Victoria is a uniquely local gem for the holiday season.
As in years prior, 2022’s production will feature an army of local dancers, back-stage volunteers and actors young and old. In all, there are 40 young company dancers, more than 100 volunteers doing everything from makeup to costumes to lighting, and at least 27 family groups filling various essential roles. They will be assisted by a “tiny minority” of paid professionals, Tally said.
“We are a true nonprofit and community organization,” she said. “We would not be able to do it without our volunteers.”
“The Nutcracker” will also receive some help from a group of visiting guest ballet artists, who will provide not only a level of artistic proficiency not usually seen in Victoria County but also a unique opportunity for local dancers to learn from.
“They are kind of superstars,” Tally said. “I’m excited to have them. Besides their obvious talent and amazingness on stage, they are really breathtaking and special. If you go to the Houston Ballet, you see them from far away, but here in Victoria, there is not a bad seat in the house. You get to see them close up.”
All the tireless work and preparation, natural and cultivated ability as well as enthusiasm and downright passion are sure to make this year’s event just as special as before. But there also are a few special improvements this year, like a remastered score and updated costumes, Tally said. Some of those costumes are refurbished versions of their 38-year-old originals and a true testament to the skill of the ballet’s costume makers.
Amanda Urbano, Tivoli resident and company technical director and stage manager, said a dizzying amount of coordination goes into making the ballet a perfectly seamless work of art. At times, there are as many as 30 actors and dancers on stage, like in the battle and party scenes that feature surreal characters like tiny anthropomorphic mice and ladies in bejeweled ballroom gowns.
The set, which incorporates professionally painted backdrops that give the illusion of three dimensions are paired with real objects on stage to whisk audiences away from reality and into a land of wonder. The end result will surely transport viewers into another realm.
“It’s so magical,” Urbano, who has participated for about two decades, said.
For Tally, who appeared as a child in the first “Nutcracker” back in 1985, the continuation of this beloved tradition is a treat and an homage to former company Executive Director Debbe Busby, whose original choreography remains as solid as ever.
Tradition has always been an important part of “The Nutcracker.” Every year, kids and adults from around the community look forward to participating in and watching the incredible spectacle.
“This is such an important performance,” Tally said. “It is a huge part of our legacy.”
But “The Nutcracker” also offers something new for many.
For those like Tally, the ballet has opened doors into new worlds, igniting lifelong passions for dance and storytelling. Some go on to become professional dancers and instructors. Others find careers elsewhere but nevertheless hold onto a new appreciation for the arts.
Tally is one of those who had their eyes opened as a child participating in the ballet.
After her debut role in “The Nutcracker,” she went on to study dance as a youth and young adult, earning multiple higher degrees and numerous roles and accolades.
“It changed my life trajectory for sure,” she said. “And here I am, trying to steward this legacy the best I can.”