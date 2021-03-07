Several Victoria school district campuses experienced damages from the freeze the Crossroads saw last month.
The district’s older facilities including Stroman Middle School, Mission Valley Elementary School, Patti Welder Middle School and Shields Elementary School were primarily affected, said John Urbano, the district’s director of maintenance.
Aloe Elementary School, Smith Elementary School, Howell Middle School and Victoria East High School also experienced some damage from the freeze.
“Most of the damage at Stroman and other campuses occurred because of ruptured water lines, which led to water intrusion and the standard damage that occurs when large volumes of water flood enter classrooms and other building spaces,” Urbano said. “When our maintenance technicians were able to respond and shut off the flow of water, the major task became isolating the source of the leaks and making provisions for their repair.”
Temperatures dipped into the teens Feb. 15, which led to pipe bursts, flooding and other campus damages.
District officials canceled classes for the week as low temperatures persisted. Students returned to in-person classes Feb. 23. The damages at Stroman were more extensive and students remained home through Feb. 24.
Stroman experienced water damage to flooring, walls and ceiling tiles in the library, several classrooms and one of the second-floor boys’ restrooms, Urbano said.
Some classes had to be temporarily relocated because of the damage, and students have returned to the rooms since the repairs, he said.
“The restroom piping damage required crews to break through cinder block walls to access and repair the pipes,” Urbano said. “The nature of the repair work for the cinder block walls was extensive enough that the project was strategically moved to spring break, and the affected restroom is temporarily unavailable for use.”
Despite the damages, district officials see no long-term effects from the winter storm, said Stanton Lawrence, assistant superintendent of administration.
“Fortunately, our maintenance and custodial crews acted swiftly and worked extremely long hours to prepare our facilities to receive our students and staff as quickly as possible,” he said.
Like other South Texas facilities, piping, HVAC and other systems were not designed to withstand freezing temperatures and precipitation elements that were brought about by the winter storm, Lawrence said.
District officials are still in the process of estimating repair costs throughout the district, said Sherri Hathaway, the district’s risk manager.
Some repairs required officials to contract out some needed repairs to get students back on campus, Hathaway said. The in-house maintenance department also addressed as many repairs as possible.
Additional repairs are slated to be completed during spring break, so total repair costs have not been determined, Hathaway said.
A $156.8 bond package is on the May 1 ballot, and it includes the demolition and rebuild of Stroman and Mission Valley campuses. It also calls for district-wide repairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.