The Victoria school board's seat 5 trustee position is up for a vote on Saturday, with the two candidates stressing experience and discipline as primary reasons why residents should vote for them.
Voting is Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tami Keeling, the 18-year incumbent, is challenged by retired chemical engineer Rick Jones.
Keeling, who was first elected to the board in 2005, feels her experience as a trustee is vital, as districts across the state struggle with the state's funding model for public education and a desire to keep serving her community.
"I believe in public education for all kids," she said. "I don't have kids in school anymore and I've served with plenty of people who had kids in public school, but when their kids graduated, they went on and did something else. They resigned or didn't run again. It was never about my kids, ever. I didn't get on the school board for my kids. I got on the school board for our children and for our taxpayers."
Keeling noted her experience working as trustee as a key reason why she should continue to serve as trustee as challenges in staffing, school safety and funding loom over the district. However, beyond her experience, it is the fact she continues to learn, listen to parenting and working together with other board members to achieve the goals set by the community.
"Now more than ever, I think experience matters. There is a lot of uncertainty in Austin and how different changes will impact the district," she said. "It's high-quality governance and local control."
If re-elected, Keeling plans to continue to work with the board and community to achieve the common goal of student success.
"It's working with people. It's not about I'm right you're wrong. The work at the board table is not a debate," she said. "Throughout my time, I will remain focused on student success."
Jones, who is challenging Keeling, is seeking office because he feels the school board could better support the education of the district’s children.
"I think we can make some changes and just improve how well our kids succeed in the future," he said.
Jones feels his time as a chemical engineer and troubleshooter equipped him to serve the district as District 5 trustee, as the position requires problem recognition and solving skills.
"I've worked with kids for several years in our youth group at church, and as an engineer at the plant, I would interview a lot of candidates as operators or mechanics and see some of the shortfalls and where they were struggling with reading, writing and arithmetic," he said. "I think I can help fix some of those problems."
The biggest problem facing the district for Jones is the lack of discipline among students in classrooms.
The district has seen high turnover among teachers and it isn't an issue of pay, but rather the students' behavior, he said.
"They aren't supported by the administration, which then causes them to not be able to teach," Jones said. "You can't create an environment of teaching when you don't have control of the classroom. So first we need to get teachers back in control, back in authority and then we can start creating an environment for learning."
The district has a strong code of conduct in place, but it just needs to be enforced, he said. If elected, he would work with the other board members to address the issue.
"We would work with the superintendent to get that enforcement back around where it needs to be," Jones said. "It's time for a change. We can do better for our kids, get some change on the school board, and get them doing better. They can do better for the kids."