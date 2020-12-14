Natural light washed over Wade Leath, 17, as he logged out of class for the day.
His desk, topped with a laptop and green-lit keyboard, sat snug against his bedroom wall. Wade’s bed sits just to his left under a nearby window.
This is the normal work space for the Victoria West High School senior since the Victoria school district moved his classes to a remote setting.
“Starting (the semester) remote was hard because I’ve never started school remotely,” Wade said. “It ended up being easy because (the district) had a real plan this time compared to (the spring).”
Victoria East and West high school students were sent home last month as COVID-19 cases surged across the district. The high school staff and students moved to a remote-only classroom setting similar to what they saw in the early parts of the semester. They will continue with remote learning after the holiday break through Jan. 19.
The closures came after DeLeon and Torres Elementary schools closed as more and more staffers tested positive for COVID-19. As staffers contracted the virus, others came in close contact and had to isolate. This left classes without teachers.
The two elementary schools moved to remote learning for two weeks and returned to the classroom after Thanksgiving. To keep other elementary schools from closing, district officials opted to close the high schools to free up substitutes and other personnel for the district's younger students.
Although the high school campuses may be closed, classes continue with a modified online schedule.
Wade wakes about 7:15 a.m. before logging on to his first period class. He makes his way through his class schedule with 30 minutes per class. During this time, teachers can interact with their students live. About 10:30 a.m. Wade finishes his live classes and moves on to his homework.
At about 2 p.m., Wade gets ready for football practice, which starts at 3 p.m. and runs for about two-and-a-half hours.
“It’s all good getting out early,” Wade said about the compressed schedule. Though, he noted he learned more during his nearly hour long in-person classes.
Wade also gets distracted while doing school work at home, he said. It doesn’t help that his bed is within arm's reach.
Wade isn’t the only high school student in his home, though. His younger sister, Vanessa Leath, works on her classes in her bedroom down the hall.
Their mother, Violeta Svetlik, said their family was fortunate when it came to the move to remote learning. Both her children are equipped with their own devices and work spaces, which made the move easier than other families.
Svetlik has returned to working full time, and she said her children are capable of completing their work without supervision, unlike younger students in the district.
“They are very self sufficient,” she said. “As far as I can tell, they are doing good.”
She did note, though, that grades have dipped a bit since moving to the remote setting, she said.
Svetlik attributes that dip in grades to the nature of virtual learning. The students are learning away from interactions with their peers and teachers, and attention spans tend to drift when looking at a screen all day, she said.
“I prefer for them to be in school,” she said. “I think they do a whole lot better.”
During remote learning in the spring, the family’s main concern was the physical activity the children were missing. Both her children are athletes and were missing that daily practice. Her children have resumed athletic programs they missed in the spring.
Despite the ups and downs, Svetlik said she thinks the district made the right move in allowing younger students to stay in schools.
“For me as a parent, I don’t even feel that I have the right to have an opinion,” she said. “I know VISD is doing everything they can to tackle this.”
Back at the high schools, teachers like Karew Schumaker organize coursework, modify labs for an online setting, hold synchronous learning sessions and answer questions from both students and parents throughout the day.
The first time through virtual learning, Schumaker, who teaches at Victoria West, said it was about teaching the students how to maneuver the new workspace. That’s changed given this is the students’ third time to move to remote learning.
“Once we switched back to it, they were pros,” she said.
But the students and teachers were not happy with the move to virtual learning.
“I think we were all sort of sad when we got the announcement that we were going back to virtual,” Schumaker said. “We work hard to build relationships with our students.”
After the students learned that they moved online to help the younger students stay in class, it helped make the change a bit easier, Schumaker said. Although neither teachers nor students were happy about losing the social element of high school.
“I know they are giving up the social aspect of school,” she said. “I wholeheartedly believe learning is a social experience.”
Schumaker teaches pre-AP biology to freshmen and AP biology to juniors and seniors. The hardest part about the move to remote, as a science teacher, was modifying the labs to fit a virtual classroom.
Schumaker finds a virtual version of the lab or shows the students the pictures and data they would have seen if they did the experiment in person.
Another complication with remote learning is knowing when students are struggling, she said. When in a classroom, Schumaker can see a student who needs a bit more explaining. But in a remote setting, she relies more and more on assignments and students reaching out to know when more explanation is needed.
Beyond regular school work, Schumaker and her colleagues also try to incorporate noncurricular activities into the day that would typically happen in a “non-COVID year.” For example, her class had an ugly Christmas sweater party virtually.
“Us teachers are doing everything we can,” she said. “We’re still trying to do some of that stuff that isn't curriculum related, but it's fun stuff you would do at school.”
Like most of his peers, Wade, the high-school senior, said he prefers in-person classes.
“Staying on top of homework is the biggest problem for my friends and I,” he said.
The hardest part of remote learning is the missed senior memories he hoped to make, Wade said. He wants the senior pranks, pep rallies and all the other traditions that come with being a Victoria senior.
“It really didn’t hit me in the beginning. It’s sad thinking I have limited time in my high school with my friends,” Wade said. “It kind of sucks the life out of everything.”
