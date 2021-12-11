Victoria's school district began the retesting period for the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness tests on Monday.
STAAR test results in 2021 saw a dip in math and English compared to 2019, according to the Texas Education Agency.
The retests covered the same essential knowledge and skills as the original tests, said Jake Salcines, executive director of secondary learning and talent development with the district.
The COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the dip in scores, he said, and the district has since intervened in an effort to help students who required retests.
"It’s fair to say that every grade level was impacted with unfinished learning due to the pandemic," Salcines said. Distance learning was challenging, but he thinks the hard work of teachers allowed the district "to minimize the unfinished learning for the last school year."
The STAAR test has four performance categories, Salcines said.
"Does not meet represents a failing grade," he said. "Approaches, meets and masters all represent passing scores."
Seventh-grade mathematics saw a huge drop in the passing rate, going from 50% "does not meet" in 2019 to 68% "does not meet" in 2021, according to Texas Education Agency.
This semester, classes are once again in-person, and the students are benefiting from that, Salcines said.
"Distance learning serves a specific purpose, and there are benefits to utilizing it in certain situations, but nothing is better than our teachers interacting with students within the classroom," he said.
Students benefit from being back in classrooms, Salcines said.
"Any situation where our students can fully reap the benefits of our great instructional staff is a win for our students," he said.
The district implemented multiple intervention methods to help students who need to retake the test, Salcines said.
Students received increased focus through their core coursework and were provided opportunities to attend intervention sessions after school that would address their specific needs, he said. Some students also received content-specific education during the school day "that addressed key learning concepts of the applicable content areas."
The retesting period ended Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.