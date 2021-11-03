The final results of Tuesday's night's election showed Victoria voters split on issues facing the school district.
Voters approved the Voter Approved Tax Rate Election, which will result in raises for district employees, and bond Proposition C, which will fund the building of a new Mission Valley Elementary School.
Bond Propositions A and B did not pass. Proposition A would have gone toward district-wide repairs, while Proposition B would have funded the construction of a new Stroman Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Middle School.
Voters were in favor of the VATRE and Proposition C by 52.5% and 50.7%, respectively.
Voters were against Bond Propositions A and B by 53.5% and 54.5%, respectively.
About 16.1% of voters cast their ballot.
School district superintendent Quintin Shepherd was pleased that the VATRE passed.
"Competitive wages are long overdue and important for all employees and our community," he said.
Shepherd also expressed positivity that Proposition C passed.
"There is a bright future ahead and I am excited about that future," he said.
With Proposition A and B not passing, the future of Stroman and district repairs is uncertain.
"That remains unknown at this time," Shepherd said. "The resources are simply not available to meet all of the current identified critical needs of the district."
In response to community members concerned that district facilities have needed repairs for some time and the district has placed those repairs on the backburner, Shepherd said that the "district has continued to repair campuses as evidenced every month in our administration report."
The administration reports can be found on the school district website.
