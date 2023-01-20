The Victoria Independent School District board of trustees approved a one-time staff retention bonus along with updated legal policies regarding emergency planning, complaints and discipline in accordance with the Texas Association of School Boards' policy guidance Thursday night.
The board also received and approved a clean audit for the last financial year, which ended Aug. 31, from Waco-based accounting firm Pattillo, Brown & Hill.
The one-time staff retention bonus comes after approving a similar retention bonus in January 2021
The January 2021 bonus gave full-time employees a $3,000 retention bonus if they stayed the full year.
The bonus is designed to help not only with retention but recruitment, said Deputy Superintendent Randy Meyer.
This year's bonus is being funded through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund II and 30% of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund III.
Fund II needs to be used by the end of September, and fund III, similarly, has to be used by September 2024, Meyer said.
This year's retention bonus increases the full-time staff bonus to $4,000 for teachers and administrative staff.
$2,500 will be paid to paraprofessional and clerical staff. $1,500 will go to to three-hour certified teachers. $2,000 will be given to half-time certified teachers, and $1,500 to substitute teachers and workers.
The bonuses will be paid out across the next academic year along the same schedule as last year's bonus. Meyer said.
The superintendent and seasonal workers aren't eligible for the bonus.
This is likely to be the last time the board can do a bonus like this with the funds expiring, Meyer said. However, at the meeting, the board expressed a desire to make a more permanent bonus possible.
With the price of many goods going up recently, particularly eggs, the bonus is going to mean a lot to teachers, said District 1 Trustee Kathy Bell, speaking as a former teacher.
"You are seen. You are heard. You are appreciated, and we hope this token shows our appreciation," said Mike Mercer, board president and District 7 trustee.
The TASB policy changes primarily focused on language additions regarding train derailments in emergency planning.
"Most of this is just rearranging words in our existing policy, nothing major," Mercer said.
Everything else was mostly legal grammar changes, he said.
District community members expressed concerns over social media this week about TASB policy updates ahead of the meeting, which came under fire from four state representatives who sent a letter to Attorney General Ken Paxton Monday to examine TASB's guidance.
Those concerns were primarily about TASB's legal policy guidance in regard to gender identity to be in compliance with federal laws, regulations and enforcement under Title VI and Title IX.
When it comes to legal policies, the district has no control over that and has to defer to the state and the federal government, Mercer said.
"Legal policies we don't adopt. We're given them by the state. There is no dancing around it," he said. "You drive 70 mph or take your chances."
The board approved its annual financial report managing a clean audit.
The district reduced many of its debt positions despite issuing bonds last year and overall is in a strong financial position, said John Manning, Pattillo, Brown & Hill partner.
"All and all, a very good audit," Manning said.