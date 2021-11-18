The Victoria School Board tabled a discussion about comparable salaries at Thursday night’s board meeting.
The discussion would have come in the wake of the passage of the Voter Approved Tax Rate Election in November. Also at the meeting, the board discussed maintenance spending and honored exceptional students.
Board members Bret Baldwin and Mandy Lingle wanted to workshop the different ways to improve district employee salaries and examine comparable salaries, but the board determined the discussion to be outside of the scope of the Open Meetings Act. The Open Meetings Act requires a clear, proper 72-hour notice of items to be discussed at the meeting, and the board determined the notice to not be clear enough.
“As a board, we have always supported competitive pay,” said Mike Mercer, school board president.
Later in response to community concerns about district maintenance spending, Shepherd highlighted the maintenance report contained within the district’s monthly administration report.
“We want to make sure we’re providing information about what maintenance is being done,” Shepherd said.
District administration reports can be found at the school district’s website.
Also at the meeting, the board recognized exceptional students from Victoria East High School and Victoria West High School.
Twelve students were named advanced placement scholars. Two were named advanced placement scholars with honors, and two more were named advanced placement scholars with distinction.
