Two volunteers with hopes to elect Allen West, a former Texas GOP chair and gubernatorial hopeful, opened a campaign office for the candidate in Victoria on Saturday.
The three-room office space in Suite 205 of the Crossroads Professional Building, 2001 E. Sabine St., will serve as a hub for volunteers to organize, get campaign materials and learn more about the candidate, said Vanessa Hicks-Callaway, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who organized the opening ceremony.
More than 50 people came by the office throughout the day, according to an organizer, with about 20 attending a presentation held by Hicks-Callaway. The presentation included a poetry reading by William Owens and a brief conversation with West, who called in from New York to thank the attendees.
Dale Zuck, an insurance agent who ran for VISD school board this year, and Hicks-Callaway, who worked as a field organizer for Sen. Ted Cruz during his 2018 reelection campaign and launched an unsuccessful bid for Texas House District 30 against State Rep. Geanie Morrison, are leasing out the space with their personal funds. Though they do not hold official titles with the West campaign, they work in conjunction with it.
“I’d say I am a ‘super volunteer,’” Hicks-Callaway said. “It is a sacrifice to do all this, but it is all in the name of a candidate we think will put Texans and Texas first.”
West is a former one-term Florida congressman and retired Army lieutenant colonel who came to Texas in 2015 after becoming the chief operating officer of the now-shuttered think tank National Center for Policy Analysis. In 2020, he was elected Texas GOP chair, a role he held for just shy of a year before resigning with aspirations to run for a statewide office.
West has made a name for himself for his willingness to speak out against fellow Republicans, a sentiment frequently discussed during the Victoria campaign office’s open ceremony.
Terri Miller, 62, said she was undecided on who to cast a ballot for, and she came to the event to learn about West. Having voted for Gov. Greg Abbott in 2018, she said she was exploring other candidates because of “growing chaos” at the state’s southern border, which persuaded her to move from her hometown of Mission to Victoria earlier this year.
“I just feel like more could be done by (Abbott) I don’t know how his hands are so tired,” she said. Referencing the increased border crossings, she said, “It was simply no longer safe to live there.”
Victoria County Republican Party Chairman Bill Pozzi, who attended the event, said he was glad voters have options in the upcoming election. The county party does not endorse candidates. Instead, it works to get voters exposure to candidates. Pozzi said West, who has popped up in the Crossroads for events this year, has made himself available to voters in the area.
“West has been around, and we have had (former state Sen. Don) Huffines (of Dallas) down and Chad Prather,” Pozzi said. “Abbott has not been down. I know he is a busy guy, but he has not been down here to see us.”
Victoria County Commissioner Clint Ives was also in attendance at the event.
Pozzi and Hicks-Callaway both acknowledged Abbott would be a formidable opponent as an incumbent with a sizable war chest for his reelection efforts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.
Hicks-Callaway, echoing West, sees it differently.
“(West) always says he is running for the people, not against Abbott. That is how I see it, and I think that is a winning strategy,” she said.
The Victoria campaign office will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., respectively. Those hours could expand, she said, if more people volunteer to help out the campaign.
