Residents in the Bloomington school district on Tuesday will consider a $1.1-million bond proposal that aims to improve campus security and renovate trade facilities.
If approved, the funds would go toward improving safety and security on district campuses, renovating the Bloomington High School’s agriculture and welding shop and the district’s agriculture barn and general maintenance needs, which include a septic system upgrade for the high school and a central air condition unit for district administration facilities.
Superintendent Mark Anglin said it is not admissible for him to advocate for or against the bond, but he wants voters to know that passage of the proposal would not result in a property tax increase for residents. This is possible, he said, because the district has about $1.6 million in interest and sinking funds available from previous voter-passed bonds and tax increases.
Interest and sinking are taxpayer funds that can not be used for anything but bonds, which have to be voter-approved.
Since this bond is projected to cost about $1.1 to $1.2 million, no additional tax increase would be needed since the available funds already cover the proposal, Anglin said.
If approved, almost half of the funds, $405,000, would go toward the renovations to the high school’s agriculture and welding shop, which Anglin said is in need of a full remodel. The proposal also sets aside funds to purchase new equipment, including new welders, saws, tables and other tools used in the trade. The new equipment will, in part, better prepare students who plan to pursue welding.
"We want our kids to not only be certified in welding but to know what the latest welding units are and have a working knowledge of them," said Anglin. "That will go a long way in helping them be successful in the field after they leave us."
The upgrades to the agriculture barn, which Anglin said needs an expansion as well as a renovation, would greatly benefit Bloomington's students and the community members who participate in local 4-H programs. Currently, the space limited in a way that makes housing swine the only tenable use for the barn.
"We want to make sure our barn can also handle steers, sheep and goats, and right now, we can't do those things. We just don't have the facilities," he said. The barn also needs plumbing and electrical upgrades. "It is a very old and pieced together facility."
The second biggest investment of $265,806 would go toward improving security at district facilities, all of which, if not already installed, would get vestibule doors and see upgrades to serves, digital intercom systems and security systems.
The district’s high and middle school campus would get additional fencing and new speakers and intercoms for certain areas. The agriculture farm, which would be getting a complete renovation, would also see new fencing with an electric gate and new security cameras.
The bulk of the security improvements would go to the high school because the elementary schools — Bloomington Elementary School and Placedo Elementary School — are newer facilities and had some security measures built in, Anglin said.
The remaining funds could go toward purchasing a truck and trailer for the agriculture and welding programs, general maintenance and a fenced-in play park and sitting area, which would cost about $100,000, $100,000 and $25,000, respectively.
The proposed bond is projected to be paid for within three years after approval.
If passed, the funds would be available in February and the construction projects would begin in spring or summer 2022.
