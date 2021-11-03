Bloomington school district voters have rejected a $1.1-million bond proposal that school officials said would not raise property taxes and would have improved campus security and trade facilities.
About 61% of voters cast ballots against the proposal while about 39% voted for it. The final vote tallies came in just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.
In all, 136 residents voted. There were 26 mail-in ballots, 26 in-person early voting ballots and 84 votes cast on Election Day, according to the Victoria County elections office
Superintendent Mark Anglin said the bond’s failure “falls squarely on his shoulders.” Ultimately, he thinks the failure was a result of not informing enough people that the proposal, according to the district’s projections, would not have raised residents’ property taxes. He said this is possible because the district has about $1.6 million in interest and sinking funds available from previous voter-passed bonds and tax increases.
He said he also needed to focus on informing more residents who do not have children enrolled in the district.
"Next time, I am going to do my best to inform not just parents, but everyone about the proposal," he said. "That is the key."
Part of the issue, Anglin said, is due to a 2019 change by the Texas Legislature to include the language “This is a property tax increase” on all ballots for all school bond elections in Texas. He thinks this may have in part led to the failure of the bond.
“People see that, and they think ‘Well, I don’t want my taxes to go up,’ and I totally agree with them and see why. However, in this instance, their taxes would not have gone up,” he said. “Next time, it is just a matter of telling people that. That is not advocating for the bond. It is just telling people all of the facts.”
Anglin said he plans to bring the same proposal to the school board in May, and that it is unlikely any details or goals in the proposal will change.
“These are still things we need — that our kids need,” he said. “I respect the voters’ decision fully, and we will go forward.”
Had the proposal been approved, the funds would have gone toward improving safety and security on district campuses, renovating the Bloomington High School’s agriculture and welding shop and the district’s agriculture barn and general maintenance needs, which include a septic system upgrade for the high school and a central air-conditioning unit for district administration facilities.
Almost half of the funds would have gone toward the renovations to the high school’s agriculture and welding shop. The proposal also would have set aside funds to purchase new equipment, including new welders, saws, tables and other tools.
The second biggest investment would go toward improving security at district facilities.
The proposed bond was projected to be paid for within three years after approval, and the construction would have begun in spring or summer 2022.
