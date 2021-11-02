Residents in the Bloomington school district rejected a $1.1-million bond proposal with ambitions to improve campus security and renovate trade facilities.
The final unofficial results with all precincts reporting came in just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night. At the final count, 61% of voters cast ballots against the proposal while about 39% were in favor, at 83 and 53 votes, respectively.
One hundred thirty-six residents in total in total. There were 26 mail-in ballots, 26 were in-person early voting ballots and 84 votes cast on Election Day, according to the unofficial results.
Superintendent Mark Anglin, who has been in the position since June 2019, said the bond’s failure “falls squarely on his shoulders.” Ultimately, he thinks the failure was a result of not informing enough people that the proposal, according to the district’s projections, would not have raised residents’ property taxes. This is possible because the district has about $1.6 million in interest and sinking funds available from previous voter-passed bonds and tax increases.
Part of the issue, Anglin said, is due to a 2019 change by the Texas Legislature to include the language “THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE” on all ballots for all school bond elections in Texas. He thinks that this may have in part led to the failure of the bond.
“People see that and they think ‘Well, I don’t want my taxes to go up,’ and I totally agree with them and see why. However, in this instance, their taxes would not have gone up,” he said. “Next time, it is just a matter of telling people that. That is not advocating for the bond. It is just telling people all of the facts.”
Had the proposal been approved, the funds would have gone toward improving safety and security on district campuses, renovating the Bloomington High School’s agriculture and welding shop and the district’s agriculture barn and general maintenance needs, which include a septic system upgrade for the high school and a central air condition unit for district administration facilities. Almost half of the funds would have gone toward the renovations to the high school’s agriculture and welding shop.
The proposal also sets aside funds to purchase new equipment, including new welders, saws, tables and other tools used in the trade. The new equipment will, in part, better prepare students who plan to pursue welding. The second biggest investment would go toward improving security at district facilities.
Anglin said he plans to bring the same proposal to the school board in May, and that it is unlikely any details or goals in the proposal will change.
“These are still things we need — that our kids need,” he said. “I respect the voters’ decision fully, and we will go forward.”
Anglin said this proposal's failure is the only one to not pass the Bloomington school district in "recent memory."
"Next time, I am going to do my best to inform not just parents, but everyone about the proposal," he said. "That is the key."
The proposed bond was projected to be paid for within three years after approval, and the construction would have begin in spring or summer 2022.
