Voters in Texas will consider eight amendments to the state Constitution on Tuesday.
Proposition 1: Raffles for Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, Women’s Professional Rodeo Association
If passed, Proposition 1 would allow charitable raffles at rodeo events. Currently, unauthorized raffles can be considered illegal gambling under Texas law.
Texas voters in 2015 voted to allow charitable raffles at professional sports games. The amendment on the ballot would extend that permission to rodeo events by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association.
Proposition 2: Bonds, notes to finance county infrastructure
If passed, Proposition 2 would authorize Texas counties to issue bonds or notes to raise funds for transportation infrastructure in underdeveloped areas. Counties would repay these bonds by pledging increased property tax revenues, but these funds cannot be used for construction, maintenance or acquisition of toll roads.
Currently, cities and towns have the authority to fund projects using this method.
Proposition 3: Concerning state restrictions on religious services
If passed, Proposition 3 would ban the state from prohibiting or limiting religious services, including those in churches and other places of worship.
The proposal comes after conflicts over church closures during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some local officials moved to extend stay-at-home orders to include places of worship, requiring them to limit attendance or make services virtual.
Opponents of Proposition 3 worry the change could hinder the government from protecting people in future emergencies, such as evacuations and public health emergencies.
Proposition 4: Eligibility for judges
If passed, Proposition 4 would require candidates to have 10 years of experience practicing law in Texas to be eligible for election to the state's highest courts, including the Texas Supreme Court, the Court of Criminal Appeals or a Texas court of appeals.
The current law requires 10 years of experience but does not require that experience all be in Texas
District judge candidates, if Proposition 4 is passed, would need eight years of practice or experience in a Texas court. Currently, only four years are required.
Proposition 5: State Commission on Judicial Conduct oversight
If passed, Proposition 5 would give the State Commission on Judicial Conduct oversight of candidates running for judicial seats. Currently, the commission has these powers over presiding officeholders.
Proposition 6: essential caregiver designation
This amendment would allow residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities to designate one essential caregiver who cannot be denied in-person visitation rights. If the proposition passes, the Legislature would create further guidelines for these caregivers.
Like Proposition 3, Proposition 6 also comes as a response to pandemic-era restrictions. Nursing homes, which were hit particularly hard by COVID-19, saw extended visitation restrictions that prevented residents from seeing family and friends for months.
Proposition 7: Tax exemptions for certain surviving spouses
If passed, Proposition 7 would put a limit on school district property taxes incurred by the surviving spouse of a person with disabilities older than 65 who has died. That spouse must be at least 55 years old at the partner’s time of death and still live in the home.
If approved, individuals eligible for these tax breaks could receive refunds on collections in 2020 and 2021.
Proposition 8: Tax exemptions for military families
If passed, Proposition 8 would give eligibility for residential homestead tax exemptions to include spouses of members of the military were killed or fatally injured in the line of duty. This would include people killed in accidental vehicle crashes or events that don’t involve a hostile force.
Currently, the exemption is only for spouses of military members killed in action.
