The Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to Victoria from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Victoria College.
The walk is one of over 600 different walks happening in communities across the country throughout the year designed to raise awareness and money in hopes of one day ending the disease.
“Unfortunately one out of three seniors will die of Alzheimer’s or dementia. Currently there are about 400,000 Texans living with this disease,” said Bettina Garza, Alzheimer’s Association constituent event manager for Corpus Christi and Victoria. “These walks go back to research and development. 75%-80% of the money we raise goes back to research and development so we can find a cure for this disease.”
In addition to raising support for finding a cure, the walks help raise awareness in the community about where to go when someone they know suffers from Alzheimer’s, Garza said.
Last year, the Victoria walk raised $42,000, after a $38,000 goal was set, she said. This year, the goal is $50,000 with the walk currently sitting at $40,000 raised.
People will be able to make donations until midnight Dec. 31, and the organization will be taking donations at the walk, Garza said.
People walking will be able take purple symbolic flowers meaning they lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s or dementia. Blue flowers will be for those who are living with it, yellow for those who care for someone with it, and orange for those supporting the vision of a world without the disease, she said. People will also be able to mark on their flower.
“It’s a great community event,” Garza said. “We’re looking forward to a great turnout and weather and it’s just a great cause to come out and rally with our neighbors side-by-side so that we can one day find a cure.”
There will be one white flower held by a child at the event representing survival of Alzheimer’s, she said.
“That’s what we want. We don’t want to have these walks anymore. We want to have a survivor of Alzheimer’s so we need to find a cure, and that’s what the white flower represents,” Garza said. “That’s what that one flower represents that we want to find a cure.”