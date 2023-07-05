A wallet was reported stolen at a Victoria supermarket Monday.
The theft was reported about 8 p.m. in the 9200 block of North Navarro Street, according to Victoria Police Department records.
A brown Cavender's wallet valued at $50 was taken.
It was unclear from police records whether anyone was arrested in connection with the theft.
VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria man by officers July 3 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 3 on a warrant charging her with theft of property between $750-$2,500.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Aransas Pass woman by deputies July 3 on warrants charging her with bond forfeiture in a theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 case felony and bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers July 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors and credit or debit card abuse.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 3 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and warrants charging her with three Class C misdemeanors and violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by U.S. Marshal Service officials on warrants charging him with violation of parole and surety off bond in harassment, criminal mischief between $750-42,500 and assault causing bodily injury to a family member cases.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Odessa woman by deputies July 3 on warrants charging her with violation of probation in theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction and theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions cases.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Port Lavaca woman by officers July 4 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of a dangerous drug.
VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers July 4 on a warrant charging him with terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.
VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers July 4 on suspicion of aggravated robbery, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, cruelty to nonlivestock animals and interfering with emergency request for assistance and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by oficers July 4 on a warrant charging him with criminal trespass.
VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria man by officers July 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers July 5 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member by impeding breath and burglary of a habitation as well as seven warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Floydada man by deputies July 5 on Hale County warrants charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and driving with license invalid with a previous conviction or suspension without final resolution.