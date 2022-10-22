Q: What does it mean that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added the COVID-19 vaccine to the vaccine schedule?
A: On Thursday the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to approve an update to the 2023 childhood and adult immunization schedules to include the COVID-19 vaccine.
In the wake of that decision, there has been an uproar from political media personalities and leaders who have expressed outrage as if it is a federal mandate, particularly as it comes to school entry vaccines.
However, the vaccine schedule is only a list of recommendations from the CDC. There is no mandate.
"The important word there is recommendations," said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director. "They are recommend updates for vaccine recommendations. They are not requirements."
"This just allows the CDC and us in local public health to have a more standardized schedule to recommend when folks should be vaccinated and the vaccines they should be taking," he said. "It just better aligns it with what we do already and it provides other health care providers to do the same … It just results in greater alignment across health care, public health and acute health."
These schedule recommendations are used by state and local entities as guidance for things like school entry vaccines, but even before COVID-19 not every vaccine on the schedule was mandated by states and school districts, such as the annual flu shot, which is not require by many states and local school districts.
Here in Texas, those requirements are determined by the state Legislature, the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Education Agency, said Ashley Scott, Victoria Independent School District spokeswoman.
"Victoria ISD will continue to follow the guidance set forth by the state Legislature and these expert entities," Scott said.
Health care providers are beginning to treat COVID-19 similar to how the flu is handled, which is by keeping an eye on trends to see which variants will dominate at a given time and develop vaccines based on that to handle it the disease, Gonzales said.
"We were always hesitant to make that comparison, because early on in the pandemic everybody wanted to compare it to flu," he said.