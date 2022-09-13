Before we answer the question, we have a brief announcement. The question of the week, which has been a staple on Sundays, has moved to Wednesday's Good Living section. We are also expanding its topic range.

A: The response to the availability of the traditionally developed Novavax COVID-19 vaccine has been limited in Victoria after a month, but the omicron targeted mRNA developed COVID-19 boosters have seen significant demand in just one week, said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director.
"It just seems like for the most part people that were getting their first vaccine have already gotten them, so the interest has definitely been limited on (Novavax)," Gonzales said.
The lack of interest in the Novavax vaccine isn't a surprise to the department given it only order a small amount of the vaccine and that vaccine options have been available for some time now, but sign-ups have been so low that the department isn't at a point where it can hold a vaccine clinic with the Novavax vaccine to open a vial which contains 10 doses, he said.
"We don't want to waste vaccine," Gonzales said.
The Crossroads' average vaccinated percentage has only gone up 0.13% since Aug. 5, according to data from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
"It's always disappointing. We obviously want to get as many people vaccinated that we can, that are medically clear to do it, but folks have a choice and we respect it for sure," he said.
The booster have seen significantly more interest, Gonzales said. Clinics for the booster are expected to be held next week and upon evaluating the department's inventory they will determine how much they will order for future clinics.
"We just continue to be here and serve the public and let them get vaccinated at their own convenience," he said.