Q: What is RSV?
A: Respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious particularly for infants and older adults who have weaker immune systems.
However, recently RSV has been taxing hospital systems across the nation with 74% of pediatric hospital beds occupied. In Texas, it is even higher, with 91% occupied, according to a report from NBC News.
"Those who are really, really young, like infants and those older adults that have preexisting conditions, makes them susceptible to respiratory virus," said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director. "RSV is also the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than 1 year of age and that's one thing that is leading to a lot of the hospitalizations."
Both Victoria hospitals have faced cases of RSV this month, said spokespersons for Citizens Medical Center and DeTar Healthcare System.
"RSV is on the rise in the community, as are human rhinovirus and flu, which come with their own complications," said Haley Closson, DeTar spokesperson.
Year over year, RSV hospital admissions are down at DeTar, Closson said. However, the hospital is encouraging the community to slow the spread of these viruses by taking simple steps such as washing hands frequently and staying home when feeling ill.
In children, it's difficult to recognize the symptoms because it often starts with mild symptoms, Gonzales said.
"As it gets more severe, the infant will have trouble breathing. There will be more wheezing. They're not eating. They're fatigued and running fever," he said. "That's when you have to watch to make sure you get them treatment as soon as possible and not let those symptoms go on."
One of the reasons RSV is more common this season is the last couple of years people have been masked and taking measures to keep from getting respiratory illness . The same logic is applied to increase in flu cases, Gonzales said.
Some professionals are debating whether people's immunity has been weakened because of lack of exposure to diseases like flu and RSV over the last two years, he said.
"It's something to watch going forward as we get deeper into respiratory season," Gonzales said.
Unlike COVID-19 and flu, RSV does not have a vaccine, so people taking precautions to protect themselves will go a long way to preventing severe respiratory illness, he said.