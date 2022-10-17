Q: When will the COVID-19 booster become available for children 5-11?
A: The COVID-19 booster designed to protect against the current dominate omicron subvariant BA.5 was made available to children 5-11 this week after Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, signed a decision memo expanding the use of the new bivalent boosters.
The decision allows for children 5-11 to get the Pfizer-BioNTech booster and children 6-17 to get the Moderna booster.
"Any time you can find that a vaccine is effective for a different age, it opens up the ability to protect a whole new set of population from severe illness," said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director.
The authorization comes at a critical time as Xavier Becerra, Department of Health and Human Services secretary, renewed the determination of a public health emergency because of COVID-19. In addition to this renewed determination, there are new omicron subvariants called "escape variants," that are projected to cause a surge by mid-to-late November.
"The escape variants," also known as BQ.1 and BQ1.1, are part of the BA.5 lineage of the disease. They are called escape variants because previous treatments such as monoclonal antibody drugs and hybrid immunity from exposure and previous vaccination are ineffective, according to tweets from Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, epidemiologist and co-founder of The World Health Network.
BQ.1 and BQ1.1 first appeared on the CDC's COVID-19 variant tracker this week and have been retroactively applied to previous weeks.
"The BQ.1 & BQ.1.1 should have been reported to be surging in prior weekly reports, but they weren’t," he said.
The new boosters that target BA.5 appear to be effective against the escape variant, Feigl-Ding said in his tweets, citing research from Yunlong Richard Cao, an assistant professor at Peking University's Biomedical Pioneering Innovation Centre in China.
Models, such as the "Pentagon Model," are predicting the November surge, he said.
While Gonzales hasn't seen the new data yet, COVID-19 is still very much a presence in the community, he said.
"We know we're going to some sort of winter increase as we head into the holidays," Gonzales said. "It's almost a guarantee we are going to some type of increase. We just don't how much. The more you can do to protect yourself is always going to beneficial."