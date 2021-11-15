Victoria residents and their furry friends are invited to Aero Crafters Wednesday evening to benefit Spay & Neuter Your Pets, a free spay and neuter program in Victoria. Local Pet is hosting the fundraiser in partnership with Aero Crafters.
Spay & Neuter Your Pets was founded by Megan Driver and is run by her nonprofit, Saving Animal Lives 24/7. She began the program in September in response to a growing need she saw in the community.
"I wanted (the event) to support a great cause," said Crisi Fetters, co-owner and general manager of Local Pet, a pet store in Victoria that sells food, treats and supplements. "Free spay and neutering is just something that, in talking in the store, talking to people and talking to rescues, is just greatly needed. People call all the time asking if we know of any places that can help them with that."
This is the first event in the community that Fetters has been able to organize since joining the business last September. If all goes well though, she hopes to host more events and partner with more local rescues, she said.
Driver's program offers free spay and neutering for any personally owned dogs or cats in Victoria County. Pet owners do not have to meet certain income or other requirements. Since launching in October, Driver said the response has been overwhelming, "in a good way." There are more than 400 people on their wait list, meaning it is full all the way through February next year. The program is offered once a week, and so far more than 50 pets have been fixed, she said.
"Because of the amount of overwhelming interest, we have had to hit the fundraising a little harder," said Driver. "Because we didn't realize how many people would actually come through on this, and they are truly coming through. It's definitely something that the community needed."
Lorrie Barela, 63, was one of the first people to sign up for the program. She had been aware of Driver's rescue for years, and when she heard of the free program, she signed up to have Raina, her 4-year-old Chihuahua-Rat Terrier-Yorkie mix, fixed.
"I'm on limited income, on disabilities, so every penny counts," said Barela, who said she was grateful for the program. "Megan didn't care what your status was or anything. She just wants to make sure the pups and cats are taken care of."
Barela also owns Raina's mother, a Yorkie-Rat Terrier mix named Sassy. Sassy became pregnant when Barela's grandkids were watching her one day and let her out without a leash on. After her pregnancy, Barela got Sassy fixed at Adopt-A-Pet, but hadn't brought Raina to be fixed yet.
Aero Crafters will have happy hour specials, and 10% of all food sales that evening will be donated to Spay & Neuter Your Pet. Local Pet will be there with free samples, a raffle and merchandise for sale, of which a portion of will also go the nonprofit program. Spay & Neuter Your Pet will also be there with more information about their program and educational materials about fixing your pets.
