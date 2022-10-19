Wharton high and junior high school were briefly placed on a “lock-in” Wednesday afternoon while district police investigated a later-debunked rumor of retaliation related to a stabbing at the school on Oct. 12.

Two students were airlifted to Houston-area hospitals on Oct. 12 after a lunchtime stabbing forced the high and junior high schools to go into lockdown.

Police found Wednesday’s rumor “not to be credible,” and the lock-in was lifted at 1:36 p.m., according to a district statement. It lasted about 26 minutes.

After it was lifted, both schools returned to their normal operations.

“All students and staff remained safe during the entire investigation,” Wharton school district Superintendent Michael J. O’Guin said in the statement. “The safety of our staff and students remain our number one priority.”

Three Wharton students were taken into custody by the Wharton Police Department soon after the Oct. 12 stabbing. The arrested students were released on bond the next morning.

The Advocate was unable to immediately reach O’Guin for comment on Wednesday.