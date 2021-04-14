The second round of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer have been announced in Wharton County, according to a news release from the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
The second round of Pfizer vaccines will be issued from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the main parking lot of the OakBend Medical Center Wharton Campus, Road 10141, U.S. 59, Wharton. These vaccines will be for people who received their first shot March 11 or March 12. At that time, vaccine recipients should have received a time slot for their second shot.
The vaccine distribution will be drive-thru only and people receiving the vaccine do not need to leave their vehicle during the distribution.
The distribution will be held rain or shine, but might be delayed pending lightning, according to the news release.
