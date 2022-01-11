No one was injured after a Nan Ya Plastics Corporation facility in Wharton caught fire Monday evening, police said Tuesday.
A preliminary investigation by authorities determined the fire was the result of a mechanical failure and was not set intentionally, said Sgt. Ariel Soltura, a spokesman for the Wharton Police Department.
The extent of the damage and whether the facility was still operational were unclear Tuesday. A spokesperson for the facility could not be reached.
At 7:43 p.m., firefighters were called to the plastics facility, 2081 Farm-to-Market Road 102, after a large fire was reported there. All employees evacuated the building, and nearby residents were temporarily relocated, Soltura said.
Soltura said the fire was extinguished and first responders left the scene about 1:34 a.m.
Firefighters from the volunteer Wharton, Boling, Hungerford, Glen Flora, El Campo and East Bernard fire departments were sent to the fire, according to a Wharton Police Department Facebook post advising residents to avoid the area.
The facility specializes in making PVC piping, according to its website.
The Nan Ya Plastics facility is appraised at $796,563, according to Wharton County Appraisal District records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.