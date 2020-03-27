A healthcare worker who lives in the rural area surrounding Wharton was among two positive cases of COVID-19 announced Friday by Wharton County officials.
The woman, who is in her 50s, is an employee of the Matagorda Regional medical Center and was exposed to the novel coronavirus while at work, according to a county news release.
She was on strict home quarantine for more than 10 days before symptoms arose, and she subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
The second patient is an El Campo boy, under the age of 10, who was living in the same household as a woman who tested positive for the coronavirus last Tuesday after traveling outside of the state, the release said.
The child's case indicates that three of the county's five cases are likely related to one travel-related case, officials said.
All three patients are quarantined, and other people they came in contact with have been identified, contacted by state health authorities and remain on self-quarantine.
As of Friday, the El Campo Memorial Hospital had tested 38 people for COVID-19, officials said. Four people tested positive and eight are pending results.
The OakBend Medical Center in Wharton had tested two people, which both had negative results, according the the release.
The Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program clinic in Wharton had completed three tests. Two patients tested negative and one is pending results.
