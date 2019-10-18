State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst was honored by a statewide rural hospital group Thursday for her work during the most recent legislative session.
The Texas Organization of Rural & Community Hospitals, or TORCH, gave Kolkhorst the Texas Rural Hospital TORCHbearer award.
Kolkhorst’s district, which includes Victoria, covers 21 counties and includes 17 rural hospitals, according to a news release from her office.
“Rural hospitals face tough challenges such as lower patient volume, weaker purchasing power and the fact they don’t benefit from the more advanced and profitable health services. They find it difficult to reach an economy of scale,” John Henderson, the president and CEO of TORCH, said in a statement. “But rural hospitals do provide emergency and basic care and are an economic driver in our rural communities. We must keep them open. Sadly, we are facing a rural hospital closure crisis, but Senator Kolkhorst has worked to reverse that.”
Don McBeath, director of government relations for TORCH, called Kolkhorst a “leader” in the fight to save rural hospitals.
The award was presented to Kolkhorst at El Campo Memorial Hospital.
“We must always remember that our rural hospitals are the safety net for the geographic majority of Texas, and they are vital resources in communities where no other care is available,” Kolkhorst said in a statement. “These hospitals are the backbone of health care for much our state, and it’s imperative that we build a better health care system that allows these facilities to keep their doors open and deliver quality care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.