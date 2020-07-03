Refugio County reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. This brings the county's total to 18.
One of the people who tested positive is a woman in her 70s. Two are women in their 30s. One is a man in his 50s.
The county has reported eight cases in the last three days. Ten cases are active.
Calhoun County
Calhoun County reported three new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the county's total to 104.
Of those cases, 63 have recovered, 38 cases are active and three county residents have died.
Wharton County
Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported Friday morning nine new positive cases of COVID-19 and zero new recoveries.
The county now has 211 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those, 72 have recovered and one person has died, leaving 138 active cases.
As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, no new cases had been reported in DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Matagorda or Victoria counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.