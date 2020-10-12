Bars and similar businesses in Victoria and Wharton counties plan to reopen at 50% capacity starting Wednesday.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller and Wharton County Judge Philip Spenrath filed with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to reopen bars and similar businesses that have been closed because of pandemic-related restrictions.
The reopening is possible after Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order allowing county judges across the state to decide whether bars can reopen in their respective county if COVID-19 patients occupy less than 15% of all hospital beds.
Any business with alcohol sales grossing 51% or more than their total sales was not allowed to operate in Texas. Some bars had diversified their revenue source through food and merchandise sales in order to continue operating.
In Wharton County, all bar owners who want to reopen must attend a special meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the commissioners courtroom at 309 Milam St. in Wharton. The state’s Minimum Standard Health Protocols for bars and similar businesses will be reviewed. A signed statement is required that shows at least one manager or employee is familiar with the protocol’s rules and guidelines.
Texas’ protocols include keeping dance floors closed, a 6-foot social distancing requirement, continuous cleaning and disinfecting, and other requirements outlined by the Governor’s Strike Force to Reopen Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.