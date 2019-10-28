Wharton County's district attorney has announced her intent to seek reelection in 2020.
"As an experienced prosecutor, I know how to be tough and fair while treating victims of crime with compassion and respect," said Dawn Allison in a written statement issued Monday.
Appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott in August 2016, Allison went on to win the election that year. Since then, she has reduced the office's budget by $30,000 while hiring an additional prosecutor among numerous other accomplishments.
According to her release, she has also streamlined the grand jury process, made trying cases a priority and used forfeiture funds to pay more than 80% of renovation costs for a new office building.
"Since taking office, I’ve searched for innovative ways to increase efficiency in our DA's office and eliminate unnecessary spending to save taxpayers money," she said in the statement. "As your district attorney, I’m fighting to bring criminals to justice, uphold our Constitution, and protect the people of Wharton County. While we’ve accomplished a lot by working hard, there’s still work to be done and goals to achieve. I would appreciate your support, and I ask for your vote in the Republican Primary.”
As a self-described believer in the value of teaching and learning, Allison said she has trained prosecutors for the National College of District Attorneys, taught local students with the Paralegal Program at Wharton County Junior College and regularly provides legislative update training for local law enforcement.
She is also active in community organizations such as the Rotary Club and Wharton Police Department Citizens Police Academy.
"There are no shortcuts on the road to justice, and I’m committed to press on in trying cases and being a voice for crime victims." she said in the statement. "I know how to listen, and I believe in working with others as a team to get things done. The courtroom has been my second home for years, and I look forward to being in the courtroom for another term as your district attorney."
