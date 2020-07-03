Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported Friday morning nine new positive cases of COVID-19 and zero new recoveries.
The county now has 211 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those, 72 have recovered and one person has died, leaving 138 active cases.
The recent upward trend in positive cases means we must remain diligent in our social-distancing and hygiene efforts. Now is not the time to let up on our social-distancing practices. Take personal responsibility and do your part to slow the spread of this disease, according to a news release from the county. Continue to avoid crowds, wear masks when it is required or at other times when you feel it is in your best interest to do so, and use good common sense when out in the community to avoid spreading disease. This increase in the spread of the virus can be curtailed by our actions.
