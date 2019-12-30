The Wharton Police Department has identified Marisol Medelez as the woman who was found dead near Wharton Regional Airport on Dec. 24.
Medelez was found in the median of U.S. 59 near the airport, according to a press release from the department.
Further Information, including Medelez’s age and hometown, was not available Monday.
Authorities think Medelez was walking on the highway and that the crash that caused her death occurred in the place where she was discovered, the release said.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 979-532-3131 or provide information via the P3 app anonymously.
