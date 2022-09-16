Fatal crash

A Yoakum man was killed in the Friday morning collision, according to authorities.

A two-vehicle crash in Wharton County resulted in the death of a driver Friday morning.

The crash occurred at 3:15 a.m. on U.S. 59 near Farm-to-Market Road 1161, according to a Wharton Police Department news release issued Friday.

That location is about 4 miles north of Wharton just south of the town of Hungerford.

Pharr resident Edna Perez, 36, failed to yield the right away to 76-year-old Yoakum resident Michael Grubert, resulting in a collision, according to the release.

Perez was driving a black 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, and Grubert was driving north on U.S. 59 in a green 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The Wharton Police Department is investigating the crash, according to the release.

Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Perez was treated and released Friday afternoon, but Grubert died from his injuries, according to the release.

