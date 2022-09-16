A two-vehicle crash in Wharton County resulted in the death of a driver Friday morning.
The crash occurred at 3:15 a.m. on U.S. 59 near Farm-to-Market Road 1161, according to a Wharton Police Department news release issued Friday.
That location is about 4 miles north of Wharton just south of the town of Hungerford.
Pharr resident Edna Perez, 36, failed to yield the right away to 76-year-old Yoakum resident Michael Grubert, resulting in a collision, according to the release.
Perez was driving a black 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, and Grubert was driving north on U.S. 59 in a green 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe.
The Wharton Police Department is investigating the crash, according to the release.
Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Perez was treated and released Friday afternoon, but Grubert died from his injuries, according to the release.