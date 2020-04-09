Ashley Henderson, of Ganado, put together Easter baskets at Cotton Belles Boutique in Victoria on Thursday. Henderson closed her business after the initial confirmed COVID-19 cases in Victoria, so she was making Facebook videos when people started asking for Easter egg baskets. Since then, she’s made more than 60 different baskets for kids and nursing home seniors in Victoria. Henderson is worried about how the 10 small businesses who sell their products in her shop and how they will be affected by the coronavirus closures. “It is a very scary time to have a business and I’m concerned about my artisans and I know they are a little fearful right now,” Henderson said. “We’ve never had to deal with something like this.”
Amanda Mamerow, owner of The Sweetheart Boutique in Ganado, also started making Easter baskets for Ganado residents about five days ago. She had the supplies already and wanted to make sure everyone could have a basket. Mamerow has been in business for 10 years and never experienced anything like this before. “It’s been overwhelming,” Mamerow said. “We thought that we might make 10, but we’ll probably hit over 100.” Mamerow will be taking orders on Friday and can be contacted at 361-771-3131.
