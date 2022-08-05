The Yoakum Heritage Museum will host a double book signing from 2-4 p.m. Sunday for the authors of books about the Rev. Charles W. Kram Jr.
"Gladly Will I Glory in …My Infirmities," written by Anthony Warzecha, is a joyful journey of Kram’s life despite enormous suffering. "Broken and Blessed," written by Carol Voelkel, is an immense collection of testimonies to Kram’s character as well as many of his homilies, according to a news release from the museum.
"Broken and Blessed" could be panacea and guide to our daily lives. Per Kram “We are all broken… but with faith, hope and love, we can be blessed," according to the new release
Both authors, who will be available for questions, can personally profess of Kram’s personal guidance, give witness to 23 years of faithful service as a chaplain that is riveted with his touching experiences, inspirations, faith, prayer and patience.
From a young age, Kram wished to become a Catholic priest. At the age of 22, with one year left in seminary, he was struck with bulbospinal polio. On that summer day in 1952, he was transformed from a healthy, young man to a wheelchair bound quadriplegic. He remained that way for the rest of his life. Kram became a permanent resident of the Huth Hospital and served as Yoakum Community Hospital chaplain from February 1977 to August 2000.
Kram never complained about his suffering of pain nor the humiliation of his dependency. Kram raised suffering to the dignity of the divine, Warzecha said in the news release.
Although he shared a quiet secluded life, he shared his ministry to more than 160 countries across the world including the Vatican City. Although his wheelchair was his alter, the microphone of his Ham radio helped serve up his homilies to the world through his radio station, W5TFZ. Even though handicapped, Kram had a strength beyond the imaginable for his study of the scripture. He visited every patient in the hospital daily.
A five-person committee took up the challenge of gathering and preserving Kram's life. The committee included chairman Deacon Joe Machacek who is the business manager of the Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church in Shiner,; John Butscheck, a close friend of Kram's; Hazel Pfeil, a retired nurse who cared for Kram from 1977-2000 and friend from childhood;, Karen Roznovsky and her sister Janet Pohl, both childhood friends and hospital employees, had intimate knowledge of his life. They also sought the help of Warzecha to write the book. Along with Warzecha's wife, Dawn Warzecha, collectively everyone acted as local editors to help compile this invaluable contribution.
Currently, the Yoakum Heritage Museum is in exhibit in tandem with the Yoakum Community Hospital…100 Years of Yoakum Healthcare. Dozens of local citizens and doctors have loaned their personal items to this extensive exhibit. The Pharmacy and Medical Museum of Cuero has loaned many rare and historic items that certainly help convey correct ambiance of the exhibit. Rebecca Borchers is responsible for gathering information on the many nuns and caregivers of Kram. The exhibit holds heart wrenching stories of so many un-named contributors that are responsible for Yoakum’s Community Hospital today. The exhibit closes on Labor Day.
In addition to the authors, three of the committee members, Machacek, Roznovsky and Pohl, will also be at the public book signing.
The museum is at 312 Simpson St.
