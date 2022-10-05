Visitors to the Yorktown Western Days will be able to enjoy free music and entertainment during this year's iteration of the annual festival on Oct. 21-24.
Eight different musical acts are set to perform at Yorktown City Park over the weekend, with Fantazzia, a Tejano group from Victoria, kicking things off on Friday night.
The J. McCabe Band, a country music act; Gary Glenn, another Texas country music group; and South Texas-based Nick Russell & The Twisted X’s will perform Saturday afternoon. The Saturday night headliners include Austin-based country rock group Reckless Kelly and country singer-songwriter Jon Wolfe.
San Antonio-based Cactus Country starts off the music at noon on Sunday, the last day of the festival, and will be followed by award-winning country artist Moe Bandy’s set, which will wrap up the music for the weekend.
Visitors get free entry to all of those concerts, but they’ll also have a lot more to look forward to than just live music acts.
2022 is the 64th edition of the festival, and this year’s event will mostly stick with the Western Days tradition, Western Days Association’s President Chad Buesing said.
“It’s a free family weekend,” he said, and the scheduled events look to be fun for the whole family.
Along those lines, free events will include multiple exhibits, including a quilt show and an arrowhead and Native American artifact exhibit, both on Saturday afternoon at the Chamber of Commerce building at South Riedel and Fourth Street.
Motorheads can get a look at classic cars during a car show on Sunday, where entrants will be able to win awards for the best classic trucks and cars, hot rods, custom trucks and cars, and paint jobs.
Fans of heavier duty vehicles can instead visit a tractor show Saturday afternoon, which will award prizes for the best original and restoration tractors and farm implements.
The festival will also feature multiple competitions of a more physical sort, especially for children.
Visitors can enter a cornhole tournament for $25 starting at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, or a pig scramble for $10.
Three- through 8-year-olds can enter a stick horse rodeo, and 3- through 10-year-olds can also enter a kids tractor pull featuring pedal tractors, both for free. A mobile petting zoo will also be at the festival Saturday afternoon.
Children weighing under 50 pounds can don a protective vest and helmet for some mutton busting, which has a $25 entry fee.
If all those events stir up an appetite, then the festival's food offerings might be of interest. They will include Cajun and Mexican options, as well as festival classics like pizza and funnel cakes, according to Buesing — not to mention the cold beer.
The Triple Crown Cook-off, which stretches through all three days of the festival, already had over 70 entries, Buesing said in early October.
The festival advises visitors to bring chairs and blankets with them, but not to bring any coolers, bottles, cans, umbrellas, weapons, animals or recording devices.
Wristbands for the carnival at this year's festival will cost $20 for presale tickets until Oct. 22, or $25 at the carnival, and the wristbands can be used on any day.
There are also two parades scheduled for the weekend; a grand parade Saturday morning and a children's parade Friday afternoon.